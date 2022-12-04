Cronin honored with tree planting at Cunningham Park
The Board of Trustees of the Cunningham Park Foundation honored the late John Cronin on Oct. 25 with the planting of a Three Flowering Maple tree at the park in recognition of his many years of service to the town.
The newly planted maple, which should grow to be upwards of 30 feet tall and have a canopy of a similar size, was donated to the park by an anonymous Milton family. The tree was procured through the Wakefield Arboretum.
“John was remarkable in his devotion to the town, to the outdoors, and for his knowledge of all things Milton,” stated current Cunningham Park Foundation board member and longtime Milton resident Ted Wendell. “This tree will stand as a lasting reminder of his legacy of selfless commitment to all that makes our community so extraordinary.”
Cronin started his career in civil service in 1968 when the Milton Board of Selectmen appointed him executive secretary (now town administrator). For the next 33 years, he was able to work with many boards of selectmen and hundreds of colleagues to guide the town.
A lifelong outdoorsman, Cronin loved hiking in the mountains of New England and boating from the Milton Yacht Club. In his later years, he enjoyed fishing and gardening.
Following his retirement, he earned the title of Master Gardener through a course sponsored by the Massachusetts Horticultural Society.
Cronin poured thousands of personal service hours into community and conservation, notably with the Massachusetts Municipal Association, Fuller Village, the Mary M.B. Wakefield Arboretum, and countless Milton organizations.
