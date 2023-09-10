Imagine the sight of hundreds of children on playgrounds doing jumping jacks for a good cause, and you might have to smile.
When you hear that they are doing so to help families whose children face a life-changing cancer diagnosis, the organizers of this year’s campaign for the Michael C. McHugh Memorial Foundation (MCM Fund) hopes it will leave you glowing inside.
The Milton Public Schools (MPS) and the town will be celebrating Milton Glows Gold for the third year during September, which is Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month.
This year, the event will feature a month long Jumping Jack Challenge that is open to all residents and MPS students.
Organizers hope it will draw more than 1,000 participants.
Starting on Sept. 11, MPS will be giving out prizes for classrooms and students and providing education for students.
Participation at sports events will take place and a blood drive will be held on Sept. 22.
The glow period will culminate on Sept. 29 when the whole town celebrates Milton Goes Gold Day.
School children across Milton will participate by doing jumping jacks during school, and residents are encouraged to put gold ribbons on their doors and lights in their windows to show their support.
Calece Johnson, executive director of the MCM Fund, said that school children do not have to sign up for the challenge and the event is intended to be “an inclusive, fun event.”
She said that the goal is to reach 15,780 jumping jacks, one for every child diagnosed with cancer each year.
“We’re excited that it's something everyone can do,” said Johnson, pointing out that modified jumping jacks count as well.
“We’re mirroring it after the ice bucket challenge,” she said, adding that residents will be invited to challenge friends over social media or in person to complete a certain number of jumping jacks during the month.
The MCM Fund is named in honor of Michael McHugh, the son of Michael and Kari McHugh. He was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer when he was a sixth grader at Tucker Elementary School and died two years later.
The Select Board issued a proclamation of Milton Glows Gold day last month as “a way to bring students, families, and staff together to honor Michael and raise awareness about an important cause.”
At the Select Board meeting, Kari McHugh said that “in that fight, we learned about the incredible value of the community and just how lucky we are to live in Milton.”
The homegrown charity has raised more than $150,000 to support more than 40 families with everyday needs and helped many who have lost a child and were unable to afford funeral expenses. It also supports organizations that provide respite during and after treatment.
Johnson said Milton Glows Gold provides the opportunity for children to build empathy and greater understanding and learn that not everyone is healthy.
Johnson, whose son Evan was best friends with Michael McHugh, said they are thankful for the ongoing generosity and enthusiasm of the participants and the business community, including the Fruit Center, which has been a major sponsor for the past three years.
Evan is now a sophomore at Wentworth Institute for Technology, and Johnson said she often feels a pang at what Michael didn’t get to experience.
Select Board member Ben Zoll said that he used to work at Boston Children’s Hospital and worked with families at the sixth floor oncology who would cross the bridge over into Dana- Farber.
“The effects of pediatric cancers on families and communities are devastating. I just want to acknowledge how incredible the McHugh family has been at literally turning grief into gold,” he said.
Select Board member Roxanne Musto said she is pleased that Milton Glows Gold incorporates children into the understanding of childhood cancers.
“What a wonderful way to honor your son,” she said.
More information can be found at https://miltonglowsgold.org/ or https://www.mcmstrong.org/.
