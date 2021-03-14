Standing against racism with about 3,000 other people along Blue Hills Parkway in Milton just under a year ago, Karen Groce-Horan felt bathed in hope and proud of her community.
Groce-Horan was one of the organizers of several Standouts for Racial Justice that were held in the spring and fall that gave residents a way to come together to express the need to recognize that Black Lives Matter.
“The power of community was so clear in the spring and the fall. We hope that it’s a way we can continue to build on the momentum,” she said.
The group is hoping to hold another standout in April and Groce-Horan said that standing up for what she believes is part of her that she couldn't shake if she wanted to do so.
For the rest of this story read the Milton Times issue of March 11 in print or online. To subscribe to either, click here Subscribe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.