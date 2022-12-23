Milton resident Karly Burke said it was the case of one good thing leading to another after she responded to a notice seeking a sponsor for a pizza party for the Wildcat Den after school drop in center.
Burke, who is the CIO of the Zinkerz tutoring company that operates online, has a lot of clients in town and said she’d be happy to sponsor the party for middle school students.
Once she learned more about the town program center that meets in the lower level of the First Congregational Church, Burke was so impressed she didn’t want to stop there.
Burke approached Wildcat Den leader Mac Capwell with the idea of starting a free tutoring program once a month.
“I wanted to know if we could give more than money,” said Burke, who had started an initiative at the company called Zinkerz Gives Back.
She said the initiative is “an attempt to enrich our community and give back to all students, regardless of ability to pay for classes.”
Burke brought two other people from her office and held their second session Dec. 14 for 18 students.
She is evaluating what the students need and plans to continue at least once a month.
“I was nervous about asking (my coworkers) because they had to give up their afternoon and probably fall behind in work if they did this, but they were all very excited because they are excited about the younger clientele that we’re reaching,” said Burke, adding that having a chance to be fully in person was a nice change for online workers as well.
Burke said the Wildcat Den “was really cool. It was a great set up with a lot of energy. There were lots of options for the kids.”
She said that sixth, seventh, and eighth graders are in “a weird transition time” when they are too old for playdates but don’t always know what to do after school.
“This gives them freedom in a supervised environment. I was very impressed,” Burke said.
Zinkerz primarily does customized online tutoring and the company based in Boston serves about 1,000 kids in 30 countries.
A former math teacher at Newton North High School, Burke said that Zinkerz started off primarily doing SAT prep classes but has been serving progressively younger students. It now offers programs from kindergarten to LSAT preparation for graduate school admission.
“About five years ago, we started bringing the age level down to meet the needs of younger learners,” she said.
