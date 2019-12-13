Katherine Ann Landers

Katherine Ann (Horgan) Landers of Milton, MA, known as Ann to all her friends and family, passed away December 7, 2019, unexpectedly. She was 81.
She was born in Newton, MA to the late James R. Horgan and Katherine Linehan Horgan. She was a graduate of Holy Cross Academy in 1955. She majored in Biology and minored in Education at Emmanuel College, graduating in 1959. She remained active with the alumni association.
Ann was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, John J. Landers Jr.
After graduation, Mrs. Landers taught third grade for Medway Public Schools. Pausing her career to raise her family. She later was a substitute teacher at St. Mary of the Hills School in Milton.
Mrs. Landers was a past president with the Milton Junior Woman’s Club. An avid volunteer around Milton, she was involved with kindergarten vision screening for many years for the town, and was a volunteer at the Milton Flu Clinics for 15 years.
Her passion was tennis. After taking lessons in 1982, she would go on to play team tennis through the Weymouth Club where she was team captain for 23 years.
While volunteering and raising a family, Mrs. Landers was also the business manager of her husband’s business, Landers Service Company, which closed its doors this year after 47 years of operation.
She is survived by her son, John J. Landers and his wife Kathleen of Hyde Park, MA; her daughters, Suzanne Landers Zavatsky and her husband SJ Zavatsky, and Katherine Landers Keyes and her husband James, all of Milton, MA; and four grandchildren: Michelle Landers of Quincy, MA, Adrah Landers of Hyde Park, MA, Alexandra Zavatsky and Aidan Keyes both of Milton, MA. She also leaves her two nephews, James Horgan and Neil Horgan. She was predeceased by her brother, James Horgan.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Hills, 29 St. Mary’s Road, Milton, Saturday, Dec. 14, at 10 a.m. Visiting Hours in the Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Ave., East Milton Square, are Friday from 2-5 PM.
Interment will be in Milton Cemetery.
