The state Community Preservation Coalition has presented Milton attorney Kathleen O’Donnell with the Community Preservation Act (CPA) Champion Award.
O’Donnell was recognized for her more than a decade of service as an at-large member of the coalition’s steering committee. She has announced her decision to step down from that role when her term ends in early 2020.
O’Donnell was presented the award by Tom Callahan, another Milton resident, who serves as the committee’s chair.
O’Donnell has practiced real estate law in greater Boston for more than 30 years. She is a past president of the Real Estate Bar for Massachusetts and the co-chair of the Boston Bar Association’s Real Estate Section.
According to the coalition’s newsletter, O’Donnell “has provided a wealth of knowledge and expertise concerning real estate law, land use, affordable housing, and municipal issues” as a member of the steering committee.
The newsletter further stated that the group is “grateful for Kathleen's many contributions to the coalition’s mission over the years. While much of her work has been behind the scenes, all 176 CPA communities have benefited greatly from her dedication to the CPA.”
The CPA is an opt-in program that cities and towns must vote to adopt. It allows those communities to add a surcharge on property taxes that is matched by state funds. These funds can be used on projects that fall under the broad categories of recreation, open space, historic preservation, or affordable housing.
(Milton is not included in the communities that have accepted the additional CPA tax. More about the town can be found in the Milton Times in print and online by subscription.)
