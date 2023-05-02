April 18 was a night filled with praise at the Select Board meeting in the Council on Aging Building.
Town Treasurer James McAuliffe, who is retiring after 14 years in his elective office, was praised as an independent voice about every issue.
Bill Ritchie, who is retiring as director of consolidated facilities after 23 years working for the town, was given accolades by the Select Board for saving Milton millions of dollars through his strategic purchases.
The board issued a citation to the Amateur Gardeners of Milton thanking the group for 70 years of service to the town. The group, which cares for a number of town gardens, is disbanding.
The board reaffirmed its decision to try to use some of the four acres at the Town Farm for the animal shelter.
Dan Daly, co-chair of the committee that has been working on building the shelter at the site of the abandoned town dump, told the board his committee is concerned that putting the Request for Proposals out twice might lead to bidder fatigue.
The Select Board hopes to use an additional grant of $2.5 million for the building. The total now available is $3.7 million, which includes $700,000 of town money allocated to bring utilities to the dump site.
The town has not yet heard from the state Attorney General’s office on whether the use of the Town Farm meets conditions of the Gov. Stoughton Trust.
The Select Board reappointed to the Animal Shelter Advisory Committee Alyssa L. Cook, Daniel Daly, Therese Desmond, and John Sheldon.
The Select Board told Joan Clifford, director of the Milton Art Center, to prepare to have two more parking spaces paved on the land behind the center. The town will look at the cost when the plan is ready.
