After just shy of eight hours of debate by 75 people, Milton Town Meeting approved the land swap deal for the construction of a new school on Gile Road by a vote of exactly two-thirds.
With not a vote to spare for passage, the vote was 174 to 87. It came at roughly 11:45 p.m. on May 8, the second night of debate on Article 31.
The adoption of the article clears the way for the School Building Committee (SBC) to continue its work to obtain an Article 97 land swap for about 2.8 acres of conservation land and 4.5 acres of park land on the Gile Road next to Milton High School. It would be used to ease overcrowding in the district’s existing schools.
Town Meeting on May 9 also approved Article 32 that would allow the Select Board to use eminent domain to take the property from itself if it desires. The move was suggested by Town Counsel Kevin Freytag as a way to reset the title on the property that was sold to the town in 1978 by philanthropic sisters Aimee and Rosamond Lamb, who are deceased.
Much more work remains ahead for the committee as it seeks approval for the swap that would put about 75 acres of land into conservation land in exchange for that removed. It will require support from the state Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs (EOEEA), and the state legislature.
The town will also have to secure funding for the construction of the new school that estimates place at between $85 and $102 million and address possible litigation.
The debate on measures related to the land swap article took the entire sessions of the Annual Town Meeting on May 4, and May 8 brought forward impassioned pleas for and against the measure.
Town Moderator Bob Hiss said the 75 residents and Town Meeting members who spoke were the most he has ever seen.
Speaking against the measure were many residents of H.O.M.E. Inc., an affordable, over 62 housing development with 125 residents who said the development of the school will negatively impact the peace and quiet they experience and violate a promise to the Lamb sisters not to develop the land.
Speaking in favor were residents who called the need for the new middle school crucial to alleviating the overcrowding in the schools.
