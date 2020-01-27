Public school FY 21 proposed budget up 5.3 percent

The total general budget proposed for the 2020-21 school year is $53.7 million, which is a $2.6 million increase from the 2019-20 school budget. The proposal represents a 5.3 percent increase in the budget approved for the current school year.

(Photo by Lisa D. Connell)

Residents, plus parents and guardians of children attending Milton Public Schools, consider attending any of the three programs coming up regarding the proposed school budget for FY 21. This budget covers the 2020-21 school year. Each presentation will be the same; pick the day and time that works best for you. The total general budget as proposed is $53.7 million, an increase of $2.6 million or 5.3 percent from the current budget.

There will be time for questions and answers after each presentation.

The schedule is : Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 6:30 p.m., Tucker School Library; Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 6:30 p.m., Collicot/Cunningham Library; and Wednesday, Feb. 12, Milton High School auditorium.

