An online art class for those aged 12 and up, including adults, is set for six sessions between Sept. 21 through Nov.2. (There will not be a class on Sept. 28.) The virtual pen and watercolor illustration class runs from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Students will learn how to use calligraphy pens (noted for the thick-and-thin lines these art tools can produce) and watercolor paints. The finished illustrations will be vibrant; the black line of the calligraphy pen with the placement of the watercolor paint result in a distinctive artwork. Students will learn pen and ink and watercolor technique as they begin to develop their own art style. The classes are taught by Eli Portman.
The course fee is $180. For more information on needed materials, suggested retail art shops and to register, go to https://www.miltonartcenter.org/events/adult-classes.
