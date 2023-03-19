The Milton Youth Hockey’s Learn to Skate Program has ended another successful season marking its 58th year.
This year’s ice skating program was held on Sundays at Ulin Rink. There were 205 participants (106 boys and 99 girls) .
Each of the youngsters showed improvement in doing his or her goal every week, which was “to learn and to be the best skater I can be.”
Skating fundamentals such as balance, starts, motion, stride, agility, speed, stops, safety, etc. were taught during the lessons.
Many adults, including hockey players from the Curry College men’s hockey team as well as from the Milton High School girls varsity team, contributed their time to help the children learn, work hard, and have fun.
The time and effort these volunteers and parents/guardians put into the program has helped many boys and girls come to enjoy skating. It has also developed a strong interest on the youngsters’ part in the sports of hockey or figure skating.
Bob Sweeney, the program’s director, extends thanks to all of the volunteers who helped out with the skating classes. Some of them were: Kim Bouzan, Chris Burke, Daniel Chamoun, Paul Cox, Shawn Flynn, Tim Hunt, Joe Lattuca, David McColgan, Matt Morrissey, Ed Regal, Dan Roberts, Wes Stearns, Christina Sweeney, Dan Sweeney, Dave Sweeney, Kate Sweeney-Regan, Chad Urmston, Beth Waters, Nick White, Tony Zheng, and others.
