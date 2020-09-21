Smiling eyes above the mask say it all

Two children announce their first day as third-graders at Tucker Elementary School in Milton.

(Photo by Barry Nelson)

As at all of the town’s schools, only half of the student body are attending in person at any one time. At Tucker Elementary School on Blue Hills Parkway, about 200 face-mask-wearing children walked into the town's oldest public school building on Sept. 16, greeted by teachers and staff, also all of whom wore face masks to ward off the coronavirus. Families and guardians had a choice between sending their children in Grades 1 through 12 back to school in a hybrid in-person and remote or, fully remote learning model. 

