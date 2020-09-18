Since late spring, the Milton Public Library has continued to inch closer to its previous level of offerings, and on Sept. 12, Saturday hours were the most recent amenity to return.
However, a return to a full slate of pre-COVID-19 services is something that won’t be able to happen until the pandemic is over, according to Library Director Will Adamczyk.
“It's not the library it used to be, but you can still find the same friendly people inside,” he told the Select Board during an update about library services at the board’s Sept. 9 meeting.
Adamczyk pointed out that the library has continued to supply residents and neighbors the resources they rely on and found creative ways to do so.
Sunday hours may return in October, he said.
The statistics Adamczyk presented to the board bear him out as ebooks have increased by 83 percent since March and total digital uses are up by 46 percent.
The library closed to visitors on March 15, resumed curbside services in May, and reopened on July 5.
The number of digital uses per month has gone from 8,900 before March to 12,000 per month in August.
Since May, the library has had about 5,300 in-person visitors, made about 2,800 curbside deliveries, and seen about 27,000 items checked out, according to Adamczyk.
COVID-19 has had a huge impact, he said.
