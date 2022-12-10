The Milton Library Foundation, which has been the key fundraising arm for the Milton Public Library for two decades, has been drastically scaled back after several key office holders resigned in mid-October.
After those resignations, none of the remaining members agreed to take on those leadership roles, which led to a recommendation from the library director to keep the foundation going but give it time for a reset.
When that recommendation was announced at a later foundation meeting, the bulk of the roughly 10 other members resigned as well.
Mike Zullas, who was a foundation member until he resigned in the second wave, said his decision to step down was due to the fact that the group was not going to be doing active fundraising.
He said that he was concerned about the officers’ resignations, which he blamed on “lessened collaboration” between the foundation and the Library Trustees.
Zullas detailed his concerns in a letter to the editor to the Milton Times published on Nov. 10.
He said the lessening of collaboration became obvious a year ago and reappeared this September, although he declined to say exactly what the point of contention was.
“I thought it resulted in the leadership resigning and that’s not a good thing. It was something that worked well for 19 years,” said Zullas in a recent interview. “It's only been in the past year that things changed and that’s too bad.”
He said the town has lost a lot of very successful and hardworking people “who decided they didn’t want to do it any more. I’m saddened by the whole thing.”
Library Director Will Adamczyk said he is thankful for the foundation’s long support and fundraising efforts, including those held when Zullas served as the chair.
He said the foundation has now shrunk in size and will not be doing any active fundraising for the time being. However, those wishing to donate can still give through the foundation online or the Friends of Milton Public Library.
Adamczyk said that library use is up and the library is “doing great.”
The Milton Public Library has long had a trinity of organizations that support its programs and building needs above what can be supported by the town’s budget.
