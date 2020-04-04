People in the community continue to practice social distancing, according to the governor's directions
As of Saturday, April 4, 2020, Milton has 46 positive cases of COVID-19. Residents are being contacted by the Health Department and asked to isolate themselves at home.
BID-Milton continues to treat COVID-19 patients. Last week there were 27 inpatients at the hospital, seven of them were in intensive care. Seven BID-Milton staffers are listed as positive.
The Milton Health Department continues to provide daily updates on the town website.
"If you are sick, with influenza-like symptoms, stay at home," the site says.
"If you have fever and or lower respiratory symptoms, call your primary care doctor (PCP). If you don’t have a PCP call the Massachusetts Department of Public Health at 1-617-983-6800, or call 2-1-1 or visit https://mass211.org/ for more information."
