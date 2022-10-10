On her living room wall, Lisa Fischer has a family portrait. Captured with their wide smiles, the faces of the Fischer family are looking good.
“It’s my happy place,” Lisa explained. “The portrait is my artwork and the subjects are the people I love most in life.”
Her process involves meeting a client in advance of a photo shoot to learn about what they are looking for and help them plan the project.
Some people want a photograph to mark a milestone, a graduation, or an engagement. Some realize they need a good headshot to help their business on social media or add to a brochure.
While she no longer photographs weddings, Lisa said she recently had quite a bit of fun photographing a bridal shower.
Event photography is coming back after the pandemic interrupted the flow of galas and large parties.
“What I really love is creating portraits,” Lisa said.
She does senior portraits for graduates who want more than a quick picture for a yearbook. Those young people may want to try different outfits or different backgrounds to reflect their personality.
Business photos offer a chance to develop one’s brand. Having a professional image on a business website and social media is vitally important in order to
stand out in today’s market.
Family portraits capture memories.
