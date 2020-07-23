Just minutes after the Daley family made a weekly deposit of several brand new books to the Little Free Library across the street from their home, they got a gift in return.
Three young boys who had been playing at Shields Park removed books from the library box and sat down to read them at once.
“It’s summertime and everyone is looking for something to read,” said an obviously pleased Winston Daley.
Winston, his wife Nicole, and daughter Zahria have been on a mission this summer to bring multicultural books to the town’s roughly 18 Little Free Libraries.
The multi-racial family — Winston is Black and Nicole white — has raised about $5,000 for other families this summer that has led to the distribution of about 500 books written by diverse authors to promote anti-racist literature, celebrate a wider spectrum of characters, and support Black-owned bookstores.
They were inspired by the story of Arlington resident Sarah Kamya, who raised over $9,000 in 11 days as part of the Little Free Diverse Libraries project and is now an internet sensation.
After reading about her, the couple began a quest to find out the locations of all the Free Little Libraries in Milton and begin distributing books that help continue the dialogue on race that was heightened this summer with the death of George Floyd.
The closing of schools and public libraries this summer has made it more difficult for many kids to get books, Nicole Daley pointed out.
“It’s a way to get resources out to everyone,” she said.
