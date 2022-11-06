Although she can see her former location just outside her office window, East Milton dentist Deedee Gurin is firmly looking to the future at her new light-filled practice on the second floor at 524 Adams St.
As Gurin walked a visitor through the newly renovated space that includes six state-of-the-art treatment rooms at Dentistry of Milton that offer a panoramic view of East Milton Square, she came to one of her favorite features: an elevator.
“This is so much better for the patients,” said Gurin, adding that making it easy for them is what makes her the happiest.
Although finishing touches were still underway in late October, she said the practice would open on Nov. 1.
On Nov. 5 from “tooth-hurty” (2:30) to 4:30 p.m.,Gurin will hold her first ever open house to give the public an opportunity to check out the new space, which was recently redone by its owner; the Falconi Companies.
Gurin said she loves Milton and the event will feature food and fun vendors that are as local as she could find.
A Milton resident and local business hero, Gurin said she not only survived COVID-19, she has also been able to expand the number of employees to nine and feels more invigorated than ever by the move.
She said that the previous location at 4 Franklin St. was spacious but had few windows and was spread out over two floors, a challenge for a dental practice that treats patients between the ages of three and 103.
The offices also feature a relaxed waiting room, handicapped accessible bathrooms, and a back entrance that allows easy access to those parking at the still-available 4 Franklin St. lot.
“It flows well. A lot of time went into the planning and design,” said Gurin, the mother of two elementary school-aged sons.
