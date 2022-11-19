Ronnie Mackie, the owner of the Skin and Body Firm, is no stranger to the obstacles that the pandemic brought.
The Skin and Body Firm is a medical aesthetics practice that does botox, dermal fillers, skin care, and hair restoration, among many other services.
“I’m not a huge company like LaseMD,” Mackie said. “It’s just me. I do all of the services. It’s very personal.”
Mackie was a Navy Corpsman and a police officer for 15 years while she was a nurse in the ICU, but she had always wanted to work in medical aesthetics.
With her daughter grown and with immense support from her husband, Mackie felt that it was finally time to start her medical aesthetics business.
Unfortunately, COVID-19 had different plans for Mackie.
When the pandemic first started, she was still working in the ICU, in the pulmonary critical care unit, and when everything shut down, it caused Mackie to put opening Skin and Body on hold.
“I worked through COVID. I had this business but I still did three days in the ICU in the COVID ICU,” she said. “It was a nice break because when I was in the ICU, there was nothing nice going on. I would go from there to the aesthetic side where people smile.”
While the pandemic put a pause on opening, Mackie was still determined to make her dream come true. It would just come about when things started opening back up.
When things began to open again, Mackie was prepared. She had COVID screenings for clients to fill out before they came in to make sure that everyone was safe and healthy, masks were required, temperatures were taken, and everything was cleaned and sanitized.
“I don’t think the sterilization of rooms made a big difference for us because I do that anyway, being a medical professional,” said Mackie about the methods she used during COVID to help keep herself, her staff, and her clients healthy and safe.
With the pandemic still going strong as businesses began to open back up again, cancellations were common for Mackie.
