Taking a page from her own life, Alex Wild is helping write an additional chapter into the wide array of fitness offerings at Muscle & Flow, the exercise venue that she and her husband Joshua took over one year ago in Milton Village.
Local business heroes and fitness enthusiasts, the Wilds have managed to make a firm commitment to Milton and to innovate even at a time when COVID-19 was still going strong.
Alex, a mom of three, who is on maternity leave from her job as an English Department head at Stoughton High School, is behind Muscle & Flow’s decision to feature “mommy and me” classes.
She said that for mothers who are home with little children, an average day can be “pretty lonely” and so many moms “feel like an island.”
During COVID, those feelings were magnified and people are still coming out of that, Alex said.
The classes allow clients to bring their little ones along for pilates or yoga classes and meet their goals of better fitness, finding community and achieving a few “moments of peace” in the madness of child rearing.
“I see moms out walking with their babies all the time, but more often than not they are alone,” Alex said.
A long time yoga practitioner, she teaches the yoga class accompanied by her youngest Luca.
Alex added that she hopes that through the classes, women will meet each other, make a coffee date, or even get together to walk to their yoga class.
The location at 1 Eliot St. is the large brick building that was historically the Webb Mill Complex in the space that was formerly occupied by Milton Hill Sport and Spa.
