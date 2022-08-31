(While many large corporations had the resources to withstand and even profit from the pandemic, local businesses were devastated by COVID-19 and the people of Milton had to do without many of their usual goods and services. Thankfully, in a time of sweeping financial instability and spreading sickness, many of our Local Business Heroes in Milton fought hard to keep their community as stable and safe as they could.)
Jennifer Kent of The Milton Barber Shop is a Milton Business Hero. Barber shops such as hers especially struggled to adapt to COVID-19 as no amount of creativity or innovation could make a haircut virtual or even socially distanced. With this in mind, Jennifer closed her shop nearly a week before Governor Baker’s non-essential business closure mandate in late March of 2020.
The Milton Barber Shop did not open their doors for two-and-a-half months. However, Jennifer’s employees were not left adrift during this frightful time. “Myself and the staff would stay connected pretty much daily via Zoom, FaceTime, and texts,” says Jennifer. “We are like family and some of us actually are family.” Connected. That word jumps out. Connection became infinitely more difficult as we tried to stay safe, so good on The Milton Barber Shop for refusing to give up on it and staying in contact.
Those texts and calls were not just about keeping in touch, however. Jennifer and her staff had to figure out how to reopen. When the day came, COVID-19 guidelines required that barbers operated by appointment. This was easy for The Milton Barber Shop, as they had always functioned similarly. It was also easy to put their waiting chairs outside, considering the spring season. A more difficult decision, however, arose–they had to switch appointments from taking half-hour time slots to a full hour after the lockdown. Though this was necessary to properly sanitize the space and keep everyone safe, it was naturally frustrating for Jennifer. “That meant turning people away and potentially losing clients who were pretty desperate for a cut. I’d say our biggest challenge was keeping our clients and ourselves safe, healthy, and comfortable coming in to see us.”
The Milton Barber Shop has not had to close its doors since the lockdown thanks to the vigilance and dedication of Jennifer Kent and her staff. As for the future…
“We can only hope and pray this never happens again,” says Jennifer. “Stay healthy and well!”
