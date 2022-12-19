If you’ve ever driven into the Fruit Center Marketplace parking lot on a warm, sunny day and saw umbrellas and people sitting outside, you’ve probably wondered what’s going on.
The Plate, owned by Suzanne Lombardi, is a hot spot for coffee, treats, and good food. Suzanne can be spotted traveling from the back of the kitchen to the front as she creates new recipes and food.
You even can spot her husband, Andy D’Amato, who owns Andrew’s Painting, come in for food, too, and to say hi.
A Milton couple, both with small and successful local businesses, had their fair share of struggles and triumphs during the height of COVID.
For Suzanne, it meant reducing her staff and closing off the dining room.
For Andy, it meant putting a pause on a lot of projects and reducing his staff.
The Plate first opened in 2012 at 27 Central Ave. The bright green wall is seen from far away. Her location at the Milton Marketplace has been there for five years now.
Suzanne got into the restaurant industry while still in college, working as a prep cook at a local cafe in Jamaica Plain back in the ‘80s.
Falling in love with working in a kitchen, she realized that was what she wanted to do for the rest of her life.
Andrew’s Painting started in 1979, shortly before Andy met Suzanne in school.
Andy’s family had already been in the painting business. During his summers and school holidays, he would help out his father or brother painting houses.
“It was always something I did to make extra money and then I got out of school and I kind of rolled into that,” Andy said.
Andy didn’t think he would go into the family business after school but said he had the skill set and started doing it to pay off his student loans.
“I really did pay them off quickly that way, but you know one thing leads to another and I’m paying rent and it just evolves,” he said.
Suzanne and Andy met at the Art Institute of Boston back in the ‘80s and eventually moved in together in Jamaica Plain, where Suzanne would go on in her education and Andy would begin working on painting and restoring houses in the area through his landlord.
