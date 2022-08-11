More police patrols along two of Milton’s most dangerous highways are among the initiatives that were included in the $52.7 billion state budget that Gov. Charlie Baker recently signed into law.
The budget also includes about $10,724,000 in Chapter 70 funds, an increase of more than $1 million for the Milton Public Schools, according to state Sen. Walter Timilty.
Also in the budget was about $3.7 million in unrestricted government aid to the town, an increase of more than $190,000, he said.
Timilty recently outlined the budget items he backed for Milton, including $40,000 to augment Milton Police’s patrols of Route 138 and Route 28/Randolph Avenue.
“The funding will create several hundred designated traffic safety patrols in these high-volume high crash locations throughout the ensuing year,” according to a statement from Milton Police.
Timilty explained that the patrols will start in late summer or early fall on the state-owned roadways that he called “major through fares for Milton and the region.”
“We have tragically sustained horrific losses on those two roads,” he said.
Timilty said that he filed the proposal after a meeting with neighbors, police, and state Department of Transportation (MassDOT) Secretary Jamey Tesler earlier this year.
According to Timilty, the state needs to do more to move solutions to the roadway that includes the dangerous intersection with Chickatawbut Road, where a round-about has been proposed.
“MassDOT has been way too slow. It’s treacherous each and every day driving on that road,” he said.
For more on this story, read the Milton Times issue of August 11 in print or online.
(0) comments
