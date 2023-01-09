Two local girls performed in Anthony Williams’ “Urban Nutcracker”during the holiday season. Tuli Mwosa and Sophia Callum, both aged 9 performed as Chinese Dragons, and Sophia also performed in Tap City.
“Urban Nutcracker” is a production that celebrates Boston with winter scenes in downtown Boston with the rhythms of Duke Elington and the music of Tchaicovsky.
Both Sophia and Tuli dance with the Tony Williams Dance Center and have been dancing since they were two years old.
Tuli is in the fourth grade at Cunningham Elementary and besides dance, her favorite subject is writing.
Sophia is also in the fourth grade at Tucker Elementary and her favorite subject is English Language Arts and P.E.
“My favorite part about dance is that I get to be with my favorite friends and also this girl named Sophia,” Tuli said. “I’ve been dancing with her since I was two.”
Sophia loves all the parts about dance, especially because she gets to make friends and see her best friend Tuli.
Both girls performed in“Urban Nutcracker” last year as ducklings.
“It was different for duckling. It was my first year in‘Nutcracker’ so it was exciting,” Sophia said. “This is the second time so it was less exciting because we’ve done it already.”
Sophia and Tuli said that rehearsals were long but fun and they both enjoyed being up on stage and seeing the audience during performances.
Performances took place from Dec. 17 to 23 at the Boch Center Shubert Theater on Tremont Street in Boston.
“It’s always amazing to see her on stage,” said Thato Mwosa, Tuli’s mom. “I feel like dance allows them to learn to be comfortable on stage and not have stage fright. I love watching her smile because she looks like she’s having fun.”
