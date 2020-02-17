Scouts take on DIY project

From left, Violet Kirby, Reese Thibeault, Nora Connolly, Jane Wood, Stella Kirby, Keira Clark, Angela Coughlin, Beatrix Cohen-Raymond, and Lauren Connolly, work on an indoor plumbing project.

(Photo contributed by Carol Connolly)

Members of Milton Brownie Troop 82299 and Junior Girl Scout Troop 69226 enjoy a lesson in plumbing and engineering from local plumber Joseph Wood of Boston Standard Plumbing & Heating. The scouts learned about the municipal water system as well as pipe fitting and did a hands-on project to build a shower. Carol Connolly and Laura Wood are the leaders of Brownie Troop 82299 and Jennifer Raymond is the leader of Girl Scout Troop 69266.

