Members of Milton Brownie Troop 82299 and Junior Girl Scout Troop 69226 enjoy a lesson in plumbing and engineering from local plumber Joseph Wood of Boston Standard Plumbing & Heating. The scouts learned about the municipal water system as well as pipe fitting and did a hands-on project to build a shower. Carol Connolly and Laura Wood are the leaders of Brownie Troop 82299 and Jennifer Raymond is the leader of Girl Scout Troop 69266.
