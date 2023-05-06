Chase Berkeley, chair of Milton’s traffic commission and DPW director, sees the town’s hiring of a consultant to work on traffic engineering as a major step in traffic mitigation.
Town Meeting approved the money for the traffic consultant as part of the 2024 DPW budget adopted this week. The consultant’s budget is $75,000.
Back in 2020, a Traffic Mitigation Committee delivered a report dealing with the town’s ongoing problem with cut-through traffic.
One of the results of that report is that the town’s Traffic Commission has been reconfigured and asked to meet more frequently.
Before 2020, only town employees served on the commission. Now there are three town residents on the commission and all three attended the April meeting.
On April 27, the Traffic Commission met and about 30 people attended the Zoom session.
No votes were taken.
Most of the discussion revolved around the proposed Memory Care facility off Highland Street.
Ned Corcoran, representing Northbridge Companies, which plans to buy the land from BID Milton when the project is permitted by the town, said the real issue for cut-through traffic is the five-way traffic light at Canton and Reedsdale avenues.
Scott Thornton, a traffic engineer from Vanasse & Associates, developed information about the traffic flow on the four “ladder streets” between Reedsdale and Highland.
He said the streets – Spafford, Buckingham, Martin, and Clifford – have a “pretty significant problem.”
The solution is to encourage traffic to remain on Reedsdale, Corcoran said.
