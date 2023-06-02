Lotteries for one of the most valuable commodities around - affordable housing units - will be held soon for six properties in Milton that were built as part of two market value developments.
The lottery for two units in a home at 34 Fairbanks Road will be the first available.
Each of the two-bedroom units is being sold for $264,000 and also requires condominium fees.
It is part of the affordable housing requirement that the town mandated as part of the construction of 47 luxury homes at the Wolcott Woods development that are selling for roughly $1.5 million each, according to the company website.
The Wolcott Woods developers will also need to make available two additional units as other units are brought online.
Julie Creamer of the town’s Affordable Housing Trust (AHT) called the Fairbanks Street units beautiful and in an amazing location.
“They’re really great units,” Creamer said during a May 24 meeting of the AHT.
Both are located within close proximity to public transportation.
