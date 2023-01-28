The Milton Landing Committee on Jan. 18 began the consideration of the two bids from its current users for future use of the properties on Wharf Street.
The bids received from the Milton Yacht Club (MYC) and the Neponset Rowing Club, both current users of the property, were below the minimum bid of $10,000 a year per section of the property that was laid out in the town’s request for proposals in November.
The change comes as substantial improvements are planned for the area and the Landing Committee seeks to “activate” the area for use by more residents and to open it up for recreational uses.
The RFP for a five-year lease broke the town-owned land at Milton Landing into four sections to be bid on, according to the RFP documents.
Those are:
The red brick building, which was historically a police lockup, at 25 Wharf St. is one. The Milton Yacht Club currently rents that building for use as its clubhouse from the town for $15,000 a year as a tenant-at-will.
A section of land, called Lot A also at 25 Wharf St., is a separate section. The gravel area is about 5,800 square feet in size.
The land at 41 Wharf Street that was recently acquired by the town from the 88 Wharf St. condominium association, is divided into two lots. Lot B is the parking area near the Milton Landing Riverwalk. Lot C is the back portion of the area. Both areas were previously used by the MYC that was used for boat storage for many years and has continued without a lease since the change of ownership.
Other areas at Milton Landing, including public parking, agrass area and the driveway from Adams Street, were not subject to the solicitation.
The bid from the Milton Yacht Club was $9,000 for the use of the building, Lot A and Lot C.
The Neponset Rowing club bid $7,200 for Lot B, waterfront section of 41 Wharf St. and added a second contingent bid of $6,000 for Lot C, the rear section of that property. Both bidders requested storage rights during the off season.
