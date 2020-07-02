Just shy of his 19th year with the Milton Fire Department, Lt. Chris Madden has been chosen as the new chief of the roughly 57-member department.
Town Administrator Mike Dennehy said on June 29 that Madden was his choice to replace Jack Grant, who was set to retire June 30.
Dennehy said six candidates applied and three were interviewed, all from the Milton Fire Department by a selection committee comprised of fire chiefs from Wellesley, Brockton and Saugus, former Select Board member Tony Farrington and Paige Eppolito, town human resources director.
Milton Police Chief John King and Fallon EMS Director of Operations Kevin Mont sat voluntarily with the finalists as both men would work with Grant’s successor, said Dennehy.
Madden was the unanimous choice, Dennehy said.
Shortly after accepting the pose, Madden said, “I’m excited for the change.”
