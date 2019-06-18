Big impressions were made on some very large pieces of paper and the children at Tucker Elementary School on May 22. That was when the school’s artist-in-residence brought a steamroller to make giant relief prints from their individual art works.
Artist Sasja Lucas of Hyde Park has been working as artist-in-residence this spring and decided to bring the mega steamroller printing process to the school as part of her unit that was done in cooperation with art teacher Jessica Gillooly.
Principal Elaine McNeil-Girmai said this is the sixth year of the school’s Artist-in-Residence program.
“Each year, we work to identify a unique artist. local or national, to bring to Tucker to introduce the students to a new art aesthetic and, when possible, a new culture,” McNeil-Girmai said.
Read the full story in the Milton Times issue of June 13 in print or online.
