For the first time since March, members of St. Agatha Choir were able to sing together in a COVID-19 safe and socially distanced method. Led by the church's Music Director and Organist Julie Fay, on the podium, and with the technical and musical assistance of Marlborough residents Bryce and Kathryn Denney, choir members remained in their cars, singing into hand-held microphones and listening to Fay's direction on FM station 107.5. Fay could hear their voices in the headphones she wore and the choir members could hear her instructions.
The Denney's traveled to Milton to allow the Milton-Quincy parish to practice in this new and pandemic-inspired way. Kathryn Denney played an electric organ and Bryce Denney, an electrical engineer who also enjoys music, made sure the set up worked well. And it did; sitting in a car, holding a transistor radio tuned to the specific FM station to pick up the frequency, one could hear a selection of Mass hymns and on a holiday-note, "Joy to the World."
