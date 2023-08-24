The long-awaited study of a possible new mixed-use zoning overlay to stimulate growth and redevelopment in East Milton has been quietly pushing forward in recent weeks and will be ready to break out into a more formal public process this fall.
The Planning Board heard an update at its Aug. 10 meeting on the work that is set to be ongoing for future months through the town and the Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC), the consultant selected to help with the work.
Josh Fiala, a principal planner with MAPC, and his colleague Sarah Scott, a regional land use planner, said they have been getting up to speed since the organization received the contract for the work earlier this summer.
Fiala said that the zoning work will depend on past studies done of the area and public input.
It also seeks to leverage the recent improvements in the infrastructure with the deck reconstruction project and take into account the impacts of the recent contentious developments approved for 440 Granite Ave. and the Residences at East Milton 40B.
Fiala said one of the driving factors is “to get ahead of that development pressure and proactively guide future investments.”
The desire to develop a mixed-use overlay district, similar to that which the town implemented in recent years in Milton Village, is to help encourage the type of development that will help positive development.
Mixed-use zoning allows for a deliberate mix of multi-family housing, civic uses, and commercial uses, including retail, restaurants, and offices, according to the town’s Department of Housing and Community Development.
“This zoning initiative is an ‘overlay’ district. This means that the current underlying zoning remains in place. Property owners may choose to develop according to the underlying zoning or, alternatively, according to our new mixed-use zoning provisions. The overlay encourages coordinated, cohesive development,” according to the town.
