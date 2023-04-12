The long-awaited work on a mixed-use zoning plan for East Milton got a little closer to reality when the Planning Board made its recommendation on a consultant.
The board unanimously voted on March 21 to recommend a proposal from the Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC) out of four finalists for the work.
The selection has been forwarded to the Select Board for its vote as soon as April 4.
The other three finalists were Weston and Sampson, Utile Architecture and Planning, and JM Goldson.
The MAPC’s bid of $59,000 was the lowest for the work, while JM Goldson’s was the highest at $75,000.
The study is designed to result in proactive zoning and design guidelines to revitalize East Milton Square.
The services will be paid through a $40,000 state planning assistance grant, $15,000 from the South Shore Chamber of Commerce, and a $10,000 match from the MPIC budget.
Town Planner Tim Czerwienski said that additional resources could be found if needed.
Member Sean Fahy said that the best aligned candidates were MAPC and Utile as excellent firms and deep in experience and capability, but he said MAPC’s community engagement was stronger and more consistently written into the response to the RFP.
This is key since, he continued, engaging the community and the outreach effort are going to be so important.
Fahy said that MAPC also exhibited a great degree of familiarity with Milton and has slated seven meetings.
“They mentioned things that are really important: collaboration, sensitivity, past experience with Milton, and robust public engagement as a critical component,” he said.
After looking at the price proposals, Fahy noted that MAPC was the most competitive and also had the lowest hourly rate should additional work need to be added.
Fahy said he received a call from a resident who said that the East Milton Neighborhood Association is anxious for this decision to be made and the process to start.
Member Rich Boehler agreed that MAPC has worked well with Milton before and takes a thoughtful approach.
