Marina Fernandes was 12 years old and didn’t speak a word of English when she immigrated with her family from Brazil to Quincy.
She quickly adjusted to life, school, and living in a vastly different place.
“I had to learn a new language and a new culture,” said Fernandes, who grew up in North Quincy.
Fernandes, a civil and environmental engineer with 15 years of experience in the private sector, has gotten her introduction into another new culture: the Town of Milton.
On Feb. 22, she started the position of town engineer, filling the last remaining vacancy in the top ranks of the Department of Public Works.
“I’m trying to be a sponge for the next few days,” said Fernandes two days into the job. “I think that my biggest pleasant surprise of it all has been the support that people are providing to me and each other, as well as the good working environment.”
Fernandes said her new role will include supporting several millions of dollars of construction that goes on each year in town, including paving, drainage, and water projects as well as permits and other utility work.
