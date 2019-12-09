Nearly 50 community leaders in Milton were guests Nov. 13 as Milton Rotary honored Superintendent Mary C. Gormley for her service to the community in promoting the Child Identification Program (CHIP) program.
Dr. David Harte, a local forensic dentist, who started CHIP in Milton in 1998, thanked Gormley as she allowed the Milton Public Schools to be the first in the nation to bring the program to students.
Under the leadership of Dr. Harte and many volunteers, the program has spread throughout North America and into Canada.
Sen. Walter Timilty presented a citation from the Massachusetts Senate recognizing her work as well.
Milton Rotary President Michael Maholchic presented Superintendent Gormley with the club’s first “Citation for Meritorious Service” in recognition of her service, and honored her in poetry “for when the public schools are so well run/the public must say ‘thank you’ and ‘well done’!”
Videos of the two award presentations can be found on YouTube and the Milton Times website.
(0) comments
