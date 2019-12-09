Milton, MA (02186)

Today

Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain this afternoon. High 59F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain with some snow mixing in overnight. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%. About one inch of snow expected.