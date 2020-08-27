Mary Gormley, a woman who did her best to treat thousands of families as if they were her own over the past 46 years, abruptly retired from her post as superintendent of schools after an emergency situation arose in her own family.
Gormley submitted her resignation for the purpose of retirement. Her retirement letter was sent out to all parents and staff on Aug. 21 shortly after she spoke with School Committee Chair Sheila Egan Varela. Gormley has been with the district for 46 years, the last 12 as superintendent.
“She called me Friday morning to tell me. She said as difficult as it is, she needed to retire because of a family emergency,” said Varela on Aug. 23.
“This was 100 percent Mary’s decision. We supported her 100 percent,” added Varela, speaking on behalf of the full School Committee.
The departure of Gormley follows a tumultuous spring and summer marked by COVID-19 complications and increased scrutiny of racial equity within the district that included criticism of her handling of a disciplinary measure of Zakia Jarrett, a Black Pierce Middle School teacher.
