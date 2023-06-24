Quincy-based Matthew;s Crew Inc. hosted its third annual Cornhole Tournament on June 10 at Fontbonne in Milton.
All proceeds will go toward funding mental health programs for children and young adults. Matthew;s Crew was established in 2020 following the passing of 17-year-old Matthew Roper by suicide after a valiant battle against depression.
It was born out of the need to share his story, celebrate his life, and do whatever could be done to open the conversation and ignite change around mental health issues. What began in darkness has made its way into light.
Boston Baggo Co. ran a seamless tournament. Players of all ages and abilities participated. First place winners Team Sinkin’ and Drinkin’ went home with a Solo Ranger Stove for each player, while last year’s winners, Team Kobra Kai, came in second.
There was a silent auction including a Red Sox basket with a signed ball from #11 Rafael Devers, and a trivia game with prizes open to all in attendance.
In addition to the tournament itself, national organizations NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness), the Samaritans, and the Fontbonne Chapter of The Yellow Tulip Project, as well as local mental health service provider Aspire Health Alliance, were invited to share information about what mental health services are available and answer questions.
To top the day off, a Paisani Food truck was on site for lunch and ice cream was donated by Nona’s Homemade.
In all, over 150 people between the ages of two and 82 came together to remember Matthew, enjoy a day full of fun and laughter, and #Bag the Stigma!
For more information on Matthew;s Crew, go to matthews-crew.org.
