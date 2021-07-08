As the dollar amount of building permits continues to soar in Milton, the number of people who decided to tackle a job on their own without getting those permits has likely gone up as well during COVID-19, according to town officials.
While in most cases, a homeowner doing a small job around the house won’t face a fine, people need to be aware of the risks.
Click here to subscribe and read the entire story. Please support your hometown newspaper. This story appears in the July 1 issue of the print and e-edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.