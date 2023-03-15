Shaun Chaiyabhat of WCVB, Channel 5, interviews Sen. Walter Timilty March 6, prior to the beginning of T workers tearing down the corroded stairs at Milton Station. The town continues to sue the T over the stairs. For more on the story read the March 9 issue of the Milton Times in print or online.
