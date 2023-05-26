About 30 people turned out on May 18 to hear an update and work with town planning officials on its work to come into compliance with the MBTA Communities zoning legislation that will require creating a denser zoning that has the capacity to add 2,461 new units of multifamily housing units.
The session was the first of a series of monthly meetings the Department of Planning and Community Development will host to keep residents apprised of their progress on the MBTA Zoning Law.
The next one will be held on June 15 at 6:30 p.m. in the Milton Public Library's Keys Room.
“We want to make sure that people are informed of what our progress is,” said Director of Planning and Community Development Tim Czerwienski, who added that they will also be regularly updating the Select Board and the Planning Board. “We’re going to do our best to incorporate what we hear as people’s concerns and preferences.”
Since Milton was classified in the highest category, a rapid transit community, under the new law the deadline for adopting new zoning is Dec. 31, 2023. A December Special Town Meeting is under consideration.
The legislation requires the town to create a zoning district of 50 acres that can be split into more than one location with an average density of 15 units per acre. In Milton, at least half of that district must be within a half mile of the Mattapan High Speed Line stops.
Czerwienski said Milton has been working with Utile, a consultant, to run various test scenarios through a state tool that shows density and to see how they match the minimum requirements of the law.
The areas that have been tested include two within the original transit zone that sits within a half a mile of the Mattapan High Speed Line.
The first transit area subdistrict includes all the properties in the Residence C zone and would limit minimum lot size to 5,000 square feet,
The second subdistrict included all properties zoned Residence A and B and would allow a minimum lot of size of 10,000 square feet and a maximum number of units per lot at 4.
The other two non residential areas tested were all the parcels in the East Milton Business District and a large area along the Granite Avenue corridor that includes the state Department of Public Works yard, a park and ride lot and the American Legion Hall.
