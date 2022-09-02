At the start of his first year at Stonehill College, Garth McKinney, an athlete and tennis player, was sure he wanted to go into sports medicine.
After sitting for hours in science labs, he had a change of heart.
“I said I can’t keep doing this. It’s not for me,” said McKinney, who has always had a passion for coaching and working with young people.
He changed his major to elementary education and that change launched him into a career in education and eventually into the office of assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction for Milton Public Schools.
At an interview in his new office at Milton High School’s administrative wing, McKinney, who started in Milton in July, talked about his goals and his “steady as you go” work ethic that helped him advance in his career in Nashua, NH.
In his last post in Nashua, a school district more than twice as large as Milton’s, he served as interim school superintendent.
McKinney said he did not apply for the permanent post, instead deciding he was “ready for a change” and wanted to try to return to Massachusetts, where he had spent the first 15 years of his work life.
He previously served as assistant superintendent for elementary grades in Nashua for five years.
McKinney holds a master’s degree in education from Fordham University and a doctorate in educational administration from Boston College and is certified by the Massachusetts Elementary School Principals Association.
McKinney said he was seeking a better “work-life” balance after getting through the pandemic.
“It was a challenging year. I don’t think anybody would argue with that,” he said. “We had contentious board meetings, extremist groups, and police in attendance at meetings. It was the same everywhere.”
For more on this story in print or online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.