At a little after 10 a.m. on a Wednesday, Dave Levy pulled into the parking lot at Unquity House and chatted with fellow volunteer Frank O’Neill and his dog Dewey.
The men are two of the retired volunteers who deliver Meals on Wheels in Milton and the surrounding area.
While O’Neill loaded the food securely into his car and headed out, Levy took a more unusual route.
He loaded the food in a cooler and several white bags into a bicycle cargo trailer, put on a dayglow helmet, and headed out of the parking lot on his bicycle.
Levy has a passion for seeing people get nutritious food and also likes biking. The volunteer post has been a great combination.
“It takes me about an hour by car and an hour and a half when I take the bike,” he said.
Levy said he knew when he retired from his job in IT four years ago that he was going to want to remain active in the community.
He and his wife Roslyn, a retired librarian, are committed to Milton. They still live in the “only house they ever owned” that they found the day after the Blizzard of 1978.
They raised their two kids in town and were once Tucker Elementary School PTO presidents.
Levy said the first year of retirement for him basically consisted of finding a balance between how much “free time” versus how much “busy time” he wanted.
“It was hard to go from being insanely busy all the time,” he said. “It took me a good year to get my bearings.”
Levy worked in IT for 26 years with Digital Equipment Corp. that transformed into Compaq and then to Hewlett Packard. He most recently was the technology coordinator for the Pilgrim Area Educational Collaborative, but gave up when he no longer was interested in keeping up with the fast paced changes in technology, especially the need for more security measures.
He also took on a side job as a bookkeeper at Brookwood Community Farm where he volunteers.
