The Planning Board’s proposed article to amend Milton’s current but seldom used condominium conversion bylaw drew fire at its first public hearing on Jan. 14.
About 80 participants tuned in for the meeting held over the Zoom meeting application, and many spoke in opposition to it, including former Planning Board member Alex Whiteside, a member of the Hillside Neighborhood Association.
Many of those opposed said the measure would have dire consequences for historic neighborhoods and the town by making the properties too attractive for redevelopment.
Speaking in favor of the measure, however, were residents whose homes are situated close to the large 40B developments that the Tamposi family has proposed for 648 and 652 Canton Ave. and 582 Blue Hill Ave.
Planning Board Chair April Anderson began the hearing by noting the emotion behind people’s written comments to the board and urging those speaking to “remember that the members of the Planning Board are also your neighbors” who are “trying to do good things.”
Anderson stressed that the bylaw was still in its formative stages and the board will consider the feedback during deliberations at its Jan. 28 meeting.
The article is not on the warrant for the Feb. 22 Special Town Meeting, but could be slated for the annual Town Meeting on May 3.
Proponents said the measure is designed to prevent the tearing down of some of Milton’s historic homes, increase the variety of available housing, generate tax revenue, and spread additional affordable housing throughout the town.
Town Planner Tim Czerwienski said the draft bylaw would be a “fairly significant overhaul” to the current bylaw that allows for condominium conversion of large estates situated on 10 or more acres of land as well as the conversion of two-family apartment buildings into condominiums.
