Mel O’Drama brings to stage the musical Mean Girls on Aug. 19 and 20 at 12 and 5 p.m. under the direction of Amanda Mirabella, who also directed Rent last March. The musical is just as enchanting as the original movie. The movie Mean Girls was released in 2004 written by Tina Fey based on the book “Queen Bees and Wannabes” by Rosalind Wiseman. The musical premiered in 2017 and had a short run on Broadway beginning in April of 2018 before being shut down just shy of its two year mark due to COVID-19.
The casting for Mean Girls is PERFECT! It would be impossible to choose favorites between performers, so it is no wonder there are two casts of lead performers each of them bringing their own unique traits to their characters. The performances are split into two casts Fuschia (F) and Magenta (M), after all the color pink is important in the world of Mean Girls. Many of the actors in the show are in both casts in supporting roles or ensemble members with small parts.
For those unfamiliar with Mean Girls it is about a young woman Cady Heron, played by Maddie Boylan (F) and Grace Porter (M), who has moved with her family to the US after growing up in Africa. She is thrown immediately into the fray and tasked with navigating the difficult world of high school. We are introduced to Cady by Janis, played by Farrin Elliot (F) and Dylan Hoar de Galvan (M), and Damien, played by Matthew St. Ives (F) and Patrick Gillespie (M), who provide commentary for the audience by breaking the fourth wall. Janis and Damien assist Cady in negotiating in a world full of Mean Girls - “the Plastics”. Cady infiltrates the plastics and later has a hand in taking down the leader Regina George, played by Keeley Evjy (F) and Caroline Beers (M), and her followers the insecure Gretchen, played by Anya Healy (F) and Violet Kirby (M), and stereotyped “ditzy blonde” Karen, played by Ellie Berard (F) and Shannon Hale (M).
As if high school wasn’t difficult enough, Cady has to contend with falling for a boy, Aaron Samuels, played by Kaelan Griego (F) and Joseph Clarke (M), and whether or not to show her intelligence. Ultimately Cady ends up competing with the school “Matheletes” led by Kevin G., played by Matthew Hanlon (F) and Xyla Sophinos (M), and reconciling the idea of who she thinks she is supposed to be with who she is with additional help from her teacher and mentor Ms. Norbury played by Amy Bernard.
Every member of this cast is strong in voice and brings just the right attitude and mannerisms to their characters through the musical numbers. The choreography is fun, energetic, and superbly executed including a fantastic tap routine. I would be hard pressed to decide on a favorite song or a favorite moment, there are so many wonderful choices being made by the actors, blink and you might miss one. (A not so subtle hint to see it multiple times.)
Rounding out the cast are: Elliott Blanchard (Mrs. George), Natalia Dunn (Principal Duvall), Chris Romeo (Dawn S./ Marymount 3), Leo Nguyen (Sonja A.), Caroline Hardiman (Martin J./Mr. Buck), Grace Cross (Taylor W.), Quinn Danick (Shane O./Coach Carr), Amelia Wines (Christian/Teary Girl), Kenna Moore (Caitlyn C.), Thomas Robertson (Glenn C.), Burmah Kearns (Lizzie T./French Teacher), Kensley Moore (Sophie K./Caroline K.), Molly Lovering (Rachel H./Math Moderator), Michael Romeo (Jason W./Marymount Captain), Kiara Moore (Grace A./Marymount 1), Erica Brown (Mrs. Heron/Marymount 2), and Anne Suwastawan (Mr. Heron/Tyler K.).
Performances are at Quincy High School, August 19 at 12 (Magenta cast) and 5 p.m. (Fuschia cast) and August 20 at 12 (Fuchsia) and 5 p.m. (Magenta). For more information or to purchase tickets please visit melodramakids.com/upcoming_performances/
One last thought to leave you with, there is considerable debate as to whether or not Mean Girls can be defined as a “cult classic,” but there is no debate that you will leave the performance quoting lines and singing the memorable musical numbers these excellent actors have done justice to… “My name is Regina George…”
