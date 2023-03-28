The young actors of Mel O’ Drama tackle the tough issues of Rent with a strength and an understanding that is beyond their years. For those unfamiliar with Jonathan Larson’s RENT, the show is about a group of New Yorkers, many of them represented under the LGBTQIA+ banner, living and pursuing their artistic endeavors in Alphabet City in the East Village during the initial gentrification of the area and a prominent time in HIV/Aids history. The cast, ages ranging from 13 to 16, has a clear understanding of the subject matter and handles it with maturity.
This production uses the RENT school edition of the show. Even those who are familiar with the regular stage version, or the movie adaptation, will not miss any of the key moments from the original work.
When Melanie Gillepsie, the founder of Mel O’ Drama chose to pursue this production, she was met mostly with gratitude. She said there was some resistance from the community that questioned her decision due to the adult themes that the show addresses. Her producer’s notes bring focus to the issues and themes in the show and how our youth are facing similar situations daily. She says that the issues “will only continue to be misunderstood the more we censor and ignore” them. To her credit, transparency in her approach to producing this show allowed for open discussion between parents, students and the production team (which includes a child therapist) regarding the content.
