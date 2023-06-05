Spam, Spam, Spam, Spam… Is there a finer way to spend a weekend than going to see a new take on an old classic? There isn’t. Mel O’Drama presents Monty Python’s Spamalot - School Edition, this weekend Saturday and Sunday, June 3 and 4.
Spamalot is a 2005 musical reimagining of the 1975 film Monty Python and the Holy Grail, which is based on the story of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table and their search for, you guessed it, the Holy Grail. Under the direction of Briana Clarke these young actors bring a new energy to a story that many people are very familiar with. This spam is worth its weight in gold.
Spamalot is a large show, with grand musical numbers, lots of humor, and even some barn-yard animals thrown in for good measure. In order to encompass all that Spamalot has to offer the principal players were split into two casts (A and B), with a few of the roles being played by the same actor with both. The ensemble is comprised of the same actors for both casts.
Both casts are strong, and their presentation of the material, while blocked and staged with the same direction, alter from one another. One of the most important aspects of comedy in general is timing. British comedy timing however has its own set of rules, because it also incorporates a unique delivery style. The lessons learned are evident in the dead-pan delivery, sarcasm, and some fourth wall crossover.
Joseph Clarke (A) as King Arthur, is a master of facial expressions and pairs perfectly with a truly endearing Burmah Kearns (A) as Patsy. Matthew Hanlon (B) as King Arthur brings to life the utter hysterical obliviousness of the character with ease opposite Amelia Wines (B) as Patsy, who breaks the fourth wall hilariously and has the best eye-roll around, while still staying in character.
Both Caz Beers (A) and Ellie Berard (B) as the Lady of the Lake bring the Diva energy required of the part and strong commanding vocals to the role. Eli Matteson (A) and Kenna Moore (B) as Sir Robin are a joy to watch as the character imagines their Broadway future, and Kaelen Griego (A) and Shannon Hale (B) as Sir Lancelot both have the natural flair needed to capture the audience.
