Select Board Member Melinda Collins is not seeking re-election. Her term on the board expires in April.
"I write to announce that I will not seek reelection to the Milton Select Board in April 2022," Collins said in a letter published Dec. 30.
I was elected in 2018 and again in 2019. It has been an honor that has enriched my life, and I am grateful to all those who voted for me and supported me during my tenure on the board.
"My four years in office have been full of wonderful people and new experiences, too many for this letter to adequately express the appreciation in my heart for all those who have touched my life and impacted our town."
