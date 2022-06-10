A small group gathered at Milton Cemetery to celebrate the annual Memorial Day ceremonies, led by Director of Veteran Services Kevin Cook.
“I couldn’t have asked for better weather. Six years ago, we were doing this in the COA (Council of Aging) because of rain, so it’s great to be here today,” he said.
The Milton High School Chorus and Band performed the National Anthem to start off the ceremony, followed by Girl Scout Troop 82298 leading attendees in the Pledge of Allegiance.
For more on this story read the issue of June 9 in print or online here.
