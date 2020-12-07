At least one local tradition seems to have escaped COVID-19’s grinch-like powers as the Rotary Club of Milton has announced that its memorial tree lighting will go on as usual this year.
The ceremony at the Baron Hugo Gazebo on the green of Town Hall will be held at 7 p.m. on Dec. 9.
Michael Maholchic, treasurer of the club, said the event combines a measure of remembrance while imparting the joy of celebration.
As usual, the event will feature a somber reading of remembered loved ones and community members who have died, offset by singing and the bright lights on the tree that is installed every year in the gazebo, Maholchic said.
However, this year, all those attending are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing at the event, he said.
The event is the major yearly fundraiser for the rotary, which donates the funds to local scholarships for teens and contributes to Rotary International’s continuing efforts to eradicate polio around the world, Maholchic said.
“It’s very moving. People have a great need to lift up their loved ones who are no longer with us,” he said. “It’s a good kickoff to the holiday season.”
Maholchic remembers a dear friend who died 15 years ago at the “too young” age of 45.
“It’s nice to hear his name read,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.