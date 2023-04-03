Northbridge Companies has begun its quest for approval of a 70-unit memory care facility on land owned by Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton across the street from the hospital on Highland Street.
A year ago, Town Meeting approved the special zoning for a memory care facility on the 10-acre parcel that includes wetlands.
In addition to Conservation Commission review, the project, called Avita of Milton, also requires a special permit from the Planning Board.
During the first Planning Board hearing on March 16, Ned Corcoran, the attorney for the project, presented an overview of the project, which he said is “substantially the same” as that which was presented during the rezoning proposal.
Neighborhood opposition remained high with several residents turning out to state their issues with the development of the wooded area that includes several wetland features, including one that a resident claims is an illegal drainage system.
The Conservation Commission and the Planning Board have scheduled a site walk of the area on April 1 at 8:30 a.m.
The boards are awaiting a peer review for the town of the Northbridge’s plans from Tetra Tech that is not expected to be completed in mid-April.
Northbridge has built and operates about 20 facilities in New England that provide senior housing, assisted living, and respite care for Avita memory care facilities, many of them located in close proximity to hospitals including ones in Needham and Newburyport.
Corcoran said that the need for additional services for the town’s aging population in its 2015 Master Plan, which called out this particular property at 107 to 111 Highland St. is a possible location due to its proximity to the hospital.
Milton currently does not have a memory care unit for patients with Alzheimer’s or dementia care.
